* Third quarter profit beats forecasts

* Company says improvement reflects efficiency measures

* Elevators, Steel Europe drive outperformance

* CFO says likely to reach upper end of full-year guidance

* Cash flow target toned down to breakeven from positive (Adds executive comments on China, capex, details on cash flow, new analyst comment, updates shares)

By Georgina Prodhan

FRANKFURT, Aug 13 German industrial group ThyssenKrupp beat forecasts with a jump in third-quarter profit driven by its elevators and European steel businesses as well as cost cuts.

The result bore out the Essen-based company's shift in focus from steelmaking to higher margin industrial equipment, and was helped by streamlining and restructuring that saw the Steel Europe division produce its best result in almost four years.

"The further earnings improvement reflects the progress we have made in implementing measures to increase efficiency," Chief Executive Heinrich Hiesinger said on Thursday.

Elevator Technology held its own in the important Chinese market despite a slowdown in residential property demand, while Steel Europe overcame falling prices with higher volumes helped by a recovering European car market.

Group adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose 37 percent to 539 million euros ($602 million) in ThyssenKrupp's third quarter, above the highest estimate in a Reuters poll and easily beating the average of 491 million euros.

ThyssenKrupp stuck to its target of adjusted EBIT of 1.6-1.7 billion euros for the year to end-September, up from 1.33 billion a year earlier, although it now said it would probably reach the upper end of the range.

Cash flow, crucial for the company's efforts to reduce its debt and pension obligations, turned positive in the quarter but ThyssenKrupp tempered expectations it would be positive for the full year as some industrial customers delayed payments.

"We continue to work hard to achieve breakeven free cash flow before divestments," Hiesinger told analysts on a call.

Chief Financial Officer Guido Kerkhoff said full-year capital expenditure would likely come in below the planned 1.5 billion euros, given caution about the market environment.

But he was confident about ThyssenKrupp's future in China, where it makes 6 percent of its sales, despite slowing growth and a yuan devaluation that will help local competitors and may further depress steel prices.

LACK OF CATALYSTS

ThyssenKrupp shares turned negative towards the market close after earlier topping the German blue-chip DAX, which also came off earlier highs.

"ThyssenKrupp's Q3 earnings came in well above market expectations, but with full year guidance reiterated management has not opened the door to any significant upgrades to consensus forecasts," said Jefferies analyst Seth Rosenfeld, who has a "buy" rating on the stock.

"It remains one of the highest quality European steelmakers, but investor sentiment is constrained by the lack of near-term catalysts on the horizon."

Of the 24 analysts who cover ThyssenKrupp, 44 percent have a "hold" rating, 40 percent rate it "buy" and 16 percent "sell", according to the company's website.

ThyssenKrupp is still typically valued as a steelmaker, despite the fact that it now makes only a quarter of its sales from steel. It trades at 14.8 times forecast earnings, compared with an average of 16.9 for European steel peers.

Elevator technology, the most profitable of the group's six units, saw adjusted EBIT jump 22 percent to 211 million euros -- accounting for more than a third of group profit -- while Steel Europe's adjusted EBIT leapt 61 percent to 166 million.

($1 = 0.8956 euros) (Additional reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff in Duesseldorf; Editing by Jason Neely and Mark Potter)