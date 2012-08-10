* Says still sees FY adj. EBIT in mid-three-digt mln eur

* Q3 adj. EBIT 122 mln eur vs Reuters poll 78.9 mln

* Q3 new orders 10.231 mln eur vs poll 10.89 bln

* Q3 sales 10.71 bln eur vs poll 10.66 bln (Adds quotes, background)

FRANKFURT, Aug 10 ThyssenKrupp, Germany's biggest steelmaker, confirmed its full year outlook after posting a smaller-than-expected drop in third-quarter operating profit as its industrial units softened the impact of weaker demand for steel products.

ThyssenKrupp, which also makes submarines, elevators, automotive components and industrial plants, said on Friday adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) in the quarter to June fell 79 percent to 122 million euros ($150.17 million)compared with 570 million the year-earlier.

Analysts in a Reuters poll on average expected EBIT, excluding special items of 78.0 million euros, down 86.2 percent.

ThyssenKrupp said it still expected to post operating profit in a mid-three-digit million euro range in the 12 months through end-September.

The consensus for the full year stood at 404 million compared with 1.76 billion euros.

Steelmakers globally are struggling with falling demand in Europe and Japan and slowing growth in China, the world's largest producer and consumer.

German steel distributor Kloeckner & Co warned on 2012 profits this week and almost doubled the number of jobs it plans to cut to 1,300 due to a sharper than anticipated slowdown in Europe's economy.

The German Steel Federation said on Thursday it believed the decline in new orders for flat steel products had reached a bottom but warned the euro zone would have to resolve its debt crisis before any long-term recovery could take place. (Reporting By Marilyn Gerlach)