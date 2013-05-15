BRIEF-Activision Blizzard extends exchange offer with respect to certain of its senior notes
* Activision Blizzard extends exchange offer with respect to certain of its senior notes
FRANKFURT May 15 German steelmaker ThyssenKrupp has written down the book value of its Steel Americas business, which it has been trying to sell, to 3.4 billion euros ($4.4 billion) from 3.9 billion, it said in a presentation published on Wednesday.
The company earlier reported an unexpected quarterly loss due to the writedown.
* Activision Blizzard extends exchange offer with respect to certain of its senior notes
* European Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust announces first quarter 2017 results