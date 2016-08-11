FRANKFURT Aug 11 Germany's Thyssenkrupp expects profit at its plant-engineering division, Industrial Solutions, to improve this quarter compared with last quarter, according to presentation slides published on Thursday.

It expects a further decline year on year at the division, which suffered last quarter from a dearth of orders from chemical plant operators who were hit by low oil and raw-materials prices, dragging down group results. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan)