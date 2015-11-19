ESSEN, Germany Nov 19 Germany's ThyssenKrupp
has given its logo a fresh appearance to reflect its
transformation from a steelmaker to a diversified industrial
group, it said on Thursday.
The new logo -- in electric blue versus its previous dark
Prussian blue -- threads the arch symbol of Thyssen through the
three-rings symbol of Krupp. The two steelmakers merged in 1999.
"We are a different company today," said Chief Executive
Heinrich Hiesinger. "The new brand appearance does not mean that
we have reached the goal of our transformation. But it should
give our change process a further push from inside and outside."
ThyssenKrupp sold off large parts of its steelmaking
operations between 2012 and 2014 and now makes about
three-quarters of its revenues from capital goods like
elevators, car parts and energy plant components.
It posted results on Thursday that underlined its
transformation.
Hiesinger said Thyssenkrupp, which has made billions of
euros of cost cuts in the past few years, would spend less than
10 million euros ($10.7 million) on the modified brand.
"There will be no lavish advertising campaign," he said.
($1 = 0.9343 euros)
