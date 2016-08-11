FRANKFURT Thyssenkrupp is not planning any other portfolio changes beyond the possible merger of its European steel operations with a partner, its chief executive said.

"With the exception of the talks we have on the consolidation... there are no others on M&A," Heinrich Hiesinger told analysts on a webcast call after the company reported third-quarter earnings on Thursday.

Hiesinger had been asked whether Thyssenkrupp planned to divest its elevator or marine systems businesses.

"None of the issues mentioned is valid," he said.

