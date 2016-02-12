FRANKFURT Feb 12 Thyssenkrupp expects its adjusted operating profit to fall year-on-year this quarter but rise compared with the fiscal first quarter, it said in a presentation on Friday.

The steel-to-elevators group said it expected adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to rise in its Elevator Technology and Industrial Solutions units, be stable in Components Technology and Materials Services, and fall at its two steel units.

Thyssenkrupp also said that besides Greece, business relationships of its Atlas Elektronik maritime systems unit in Turkey were being investigated for irregularities by the Bremen public prosecutor's office in Germany.

Greece's government wants more than 100 million euros ($113 million) in compensation from German defence companies including Atlas Elektronik that it says paid bribes to win arms deals.

