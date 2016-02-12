FRANKFURT Feb 12 Thyssenkrupp expects
its adjusted operating profit to fall year-on-year this quarter
but rise compared with the fiscal first quarter, it said in a
presentation on Friday.
The steel-to-elevators group said it expected adjusted
earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to rise in its Elevator
Technology and Industrial Solutions units, be stable in
Components Technology and Materials Services, and fall at its
two steel units.
Thyssenkrupp also said that besides Greece, business
relationships of its Atlas Elektronik maritime systems unit in
Turkey were being investigated for irregularities by the Bremen
public prosecutor's office in Germany.
Greece's government wants more than 100 million euros ($113
million) in compensation from German defence companies including
Atlas Elektronik that it says paid bribes to win arms deals.
($1 = 0.8836 euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)