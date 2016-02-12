FRANKFURT Feb 12 German industrial group
Thyssenkrupp sees indications that steel prices could
be nearing a bottom, its chief financial officer said on Friday
- something the company is depending on to meet its full-year
targets.
Guido Kerkhoff said the current situation was not
sustainable, with customer inventories low, materials demand
stable to slightly higher, and positive price trends in the
United States and China.
He reiterated that Thyssenkrupp would be keen to participate
in a consolidation of the steel sector, although there were no
specific developments to report.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)