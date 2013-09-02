Vice Media takes its edgy journalism to the Middle East
DUBAI, March 29 Vice Media is bringing its edgy style of journalism to the Middle East to tap what it believes is an underserved market of young, digital hungry consumers.
FRANKFURT, Sept 2 Germany's ThyssenKrupp has denied a media report that it planned to scrap the sale of its Steel Americas business, the loss-making unit it has tried for more than a year to offload.
"The sales process is continuing," a spokesman for the steel maker said late on Monday.
German paper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung in an excerpt of an article to be published on Tuesday cited sources close to the company as saying ThyssenKrupp was set to stop the sales process for Steel Americas, comprising a steel mill in Brazil and a plant in Alabama, to launch a quick capital increase.
Continuing losses at Steel Americas have put the company, a symbol of Germany's industrial prowess, at risk of breaching loan covenants and increased pressure on management to raise fresh funds.
Chief Executive Heinrich Hiesinger recently said he may not wait until a deal has been struck to raise capital.
LONDON, March 29 Banks in Britain have tried to reassure their London staff over possible Brexit disruption, including a shift in jobs to continental Europe, as Prime Minister Theresa May triggered formal EU divorce proceedings on Wednesday.
LONDON, March 29 (IFR) - Major banks said they won't be rushing their decisions on footprint changes due to Britain's exit from the European Union, but said some staff will inevitably have to move and some institutions are looking at buying property in other cities.