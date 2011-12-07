FRANKFURT Dec 7 Ekkehard Schulz, former ThyssenKrupp chief executive and still curator of the foundation that is a key shareholder in the German steelmaker, plans to quit the group's supervisory board soon, he told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper.

Schulz plans to step down as curator on Wednesday and will leave the supervisory board "shortly thereafter," he told the paper.

The Krupp foundation holds 25.33 percent in the steelmaker's voting rights.

"Even though I'm not aware of any professional mistakes, I'm taking responsibility," Schulz was quoted as saying in the paper on Wednesday, referring to ThyssenKrupp's ailing investment projects in America.

ThyssenKrupp on Friday surprised investors by announcing it had swung to a 1.8 billion euro ($2.4 billion) net loss in the year ended Sept. 30, due to cost overruns at its Brazil plant, and parted company with the head of its Americas unit. ($1 = 0.7472 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by David Holmes)