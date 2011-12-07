* Schulz to leave supervisory board on Dec. 31

FRANKFURT, Dec 7 Former ThyssenKrupp chief executive Ekkehard Schulz plans to step down from the German steelmaker's supervisory board at the end of the year, after the group suffered a shock loss in its Americas business.

"With this step I would like to end the public discussion about me in connection with the investments in ThyssenKrupp Steel Americas," Schulz said in a statement issued by the company on Wednesday.

Schulz, 70, an engineer dubbed "Iron Ekki", who had been with the company for around four decades before stepping down as chief executive earlier this year, told the company's management and supervisory board on Wednesday that he would resign his supervisory board mandate on Dec. 31.

ThyssenKrupp surprised investors on Dec. 2 by announcing it had swung to a 1.8 billion euro ($2.4 billion) net loss in the year ended Sept. 30, due to cost over-runs at its Brazil plant, and parted company with the head of its Americas unit.

Schulz was quoted in the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper on Wednesday as saying that while he was not aware of having made any professional mistakes in his investment decisions for the America's business, he was taking "political responsibility" by resigning. ($1 = 0.7472 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Will Waterman)