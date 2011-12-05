FRANKFURT Dec 5 ThyssenKrupp is
close to signing a deal with UK private equity fund Star Capital
to sell the civilian shipbuilding businesses of its Blohm + Voss
unit, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.
"It could be signed very very soon," a Blohm + Voss source
said.
A spokeswoman for ThyssenKrupp said a decision was expected
to be made by Jan. 20 at the latest when ThyssenKrupp holds its
annual shareholders meeting, she said.
"The talks with a European financial investor regarding the
sale of the civilian businesses of Blohm + Voss are at a very
advanced stage," the spokeswoman said.
ThyssenKrupp is not selling the naval shipbuilding
activities of Blohm + Voss, the Hamburg-based company which
makes yachts for the rich as well as submarines and frigates.
The impending deal with Star Capital comes after
ThyssenKrupp scrapped an agreement in July this year with Abu
Dhabi MAR group to sell subsidiaries Blohm + Voss Shipyards,
Blohm + Voss Repair and Blohm + Voss Industries.
Star Capital declined comment.
Financial Times Deutschland reported on Monday the sale of
the three Blohm + Voss units could be concluded within the next
14 days.