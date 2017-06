ESSEN, Germany Dec 2 ThyssenKrupp AG wants to carry out the divestment of its stainless steel business by around the end of 2012 and will make a decision in the course of next year whether to float, sell or spin off the business, Heinrich Hiesinger, chief executive of Germany's biggest steelmaker, said on Friday. (Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Jonathan Gould)