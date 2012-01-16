* Deal could come as early as February - source
* Sale option most likely - sources
* Sale could involve break-up of asset - analysts
By Marilyn Gerlach and Philipp Halstrick
FRANKFURT, Jan 16 German conglomerate
ThyssenKrupp is close to selling its stainless steel
arm, a key plank of its restructuring effort, but a sale to
rivals could involve a break-up of one of Europe's market
leaders.
An investment banking source with direct knowledge of the
process said a deal could come as early as February.
Thyssen has said it aims to resolve the issue by the end of
the year, as it pushes ahead with plans to slash its debt and
carve off non-core assets.
The tough market for stainless steel, used in everything
from cutlery to rail cars, has prompted major steelmakers to
reconsider their involvement in an industry that is battling
with competition from Asia, overcapacity and the consequences of
an economic downturn. Giant ArcelorMittal spun off its
Aperam unit through an IPO last year.
A ThyssenKrupp source with knowledge of the process said the
debt-burdened company was likely to opt for a sale -- as opposed
to a spin-off or an initial public offering of the business.
"A sale is more likely than the other options," said a
second investment banker involved in the deal, who requested
anonymity because he was not authorised to speak on the record.
The key question is who, then, would be keen to snap up
Thyssen's business, renamed Inoxum last year and valued by
analysts at between 1 and 2 billion euros, with some excluding
German operations because of ongoing restructuring there.
A private equity source with direct knowledge of the matter
said ThyssenKrupp had asked a handful of private equity players
to submit a bid for Inoxum but that most of those who were asked
declined even before checking the books.
"They see Thyssen as an unreliable seller with strong unions
that oppose private equity firms," the source said.
Analysts said a two-way break-up of the stainless steel unit
would be the best way to secure a sale, as it would help dodge
antitrust issues and could attract offers from private equity.
DIVIDE AND CONQUER
Inoxum could be split into its Italian assets, which include
Italy's only maker of stainless steel flat products, and its
domestic German operations together with the Americas.
According to industry sources last month, a U.S. private
equity firm has already bid for the Italian stainless steel
assets.
ThyssenKrupp Acciai Speciali Terni in Italy is one of the
most advanced in Europe and is likely to attract Spain's
Acerinox, which rivals Thyssen for the position of
Europe's top stainless steel maker, analysts suggested.
"They would be forced to sell some assets in order to win
approval from cartel authorities. So why not just sell it in
parts right from the start, to avoid an extended issue with the
cartel authorities," Kepler analyst Rochus Brauneiser said.
"Maybe it's better to sell assets upfront rather than appear
in the market as a forced seller," he said. Brauneiser estimated
the Italian business could fetch 500 to 750 million euros.
DZ Bank analyst Dirk Schlamp said the Italian business would
be easier to sell than the German Nirosta unit, though it would
not necessarily be an easier deal to sell to politicians.
"The German operation is a political issue for Germany, but
even in Italy it is too. The last time Thyssen wanted to close a
mill there, even the Pope joined in the discussion," Schlamp
said.
Other analysts said Aperam could be keen on ThyssenKrupp's
U.S. stainless steel assets and Nirosta, while Finland's
Outukumpu could be a natural partner of Nirosta
because of geographical synergies.
Labour's clout in Germany however is a stumbling block.
The unions are adamant that Inoxum should be divested whole,
complete with its high-performance metallic materials unit VDM,
valued by some at around 500 million euros.
ThyssenKrupp, whose business stretches from submarines to
lifts and car components, is selling non-core assets with
revenues of 10 billion euros ($12.67 billion)to help repay
debts, which stood at 3.6 billion euros as of end Sept 2011.
(Additional reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff, Alexander Huebner and
Edward Taylor; Editing by Sophie Walker)