LONDON Nov 30 ThyssenKrupp's
steel production was down by about a fifth compared with the
beginning of this year due to weaker demand but Germany's
biggest steelmaker has no plans to idle any blast furnace, a
spokesman for the company said.
"We are not idling any blast furnace," a company spokesman
said when asked whether lower steel prices and weaker demand
would force the company to follow steps undertaken by
ArcelorMittal.
ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker has
permanently idled two blast furnaces at its plant in Liege,
Belgium, and has temporarily idled a number of blast and
electric arc furnaces throughout Europe, in order to adapt
production to lower demand.
"We are working at about 80 percent of our production
capacity now, compared with 100 percent in January this year,"
the ThyssenKrupp spokesman added.
ThyssenKrupp is Europe's fourth largest steel producer in
Europe in terms of capacity as it can produce up to 14.7 million
tonnes of steel every year.
