FRANKFURT Around 8,000 Germany-based employees at Thyssenkrupp Steel have been given assurances that current collective wage agreements and job guarantees would be upheld during its restructuring, the head of the works council, Guenter Back, said on Wednesday.

"This has now been assured," Back said in a statement.

Thyssenkrupp Steel's management, the company's works council and representatives from the IG Metall trade union will continue talks about potential restructuring measures at the division, IG Metall said.

"Management needs to comprehensively inform us why restructuring is necessary. We expect a constructive dialogue," Back said.

Thyssenkrupp last month agreed to intensify talks with its European steel workers in an effort to resolve a dispute over plans to merge the division with Tata Steel and possibly close plants.

