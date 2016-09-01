DUESSELDORF, Germany, Sept 1 Thyssenkrupp
managers have agreed to discuss potential
restructuring measures including whether cost cuts, site
closures and other measures are necessary at the industrial
group's European steel business, a labour boss said.
"We have accomplished that we will get clarity now," Wilhelm
Segerath, who represents the works council on Thyssenkrupp's
supervisory board, told Reuters on Thursday.
A day after Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe's supervisory board
met to debate the business's future, Segerath said management
and the works council would set up a task force to resolve
questions of consolidation and restructuring by the end of
September.
"But we have to keep the antennas tuned. If there is no
agreement then there will be further protests," he said.
Several thousand steel workers had marched on Thyssenkrupp's
steel headquarters in Duisburg to voice their concern over
management's plans for a merger of its European steel business
with that of Tata Steel as well as possible site
closures.
Thyssenkrupp labour leaders have said that any plan to close
some plants could go ahead irrespective of whether there is a
merger deal.
