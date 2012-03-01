Technology sell-off weighs on Britain's FTSE
* Micro Focus, Sage, Sophos among top fallers (Updates prices at close, adds detail)
FRANKFURT, March 1 ThyssenKrupp Chief Executive Heinrich Hiesinger plans to abandon the group's two-pillar structure of steel and technology to boost profits, German paper Handelsblatt reported, citing company sources.
Under the plan, the German industrial conglomerate would create regional divisions -- initially for the United States, Japan, India and Turkey -- that control ThyssenKrupp's businesses on their turf, the paper said.
Hiesinger wants the management board to approve the planned revamp, which would cost more than 500 million euros ($668.9 million), in coming weeks, the paper said.
A spokesman for ThyssenKrupp said most of what Handelsblatt reported lacked any basis, adding it was also incorrect that the business areas as well as operating units would lose their independence. ($1 = 0.7476 euros)
(Reporting By Peter Dinkloh, Maria Sheahan and Tom Kaeckenhoff; Editing by David Holmes)
* Micro Focus, Sage, Sophos among top fallers (Updates prices at close, adds detail)
WASHINGTON, June 12 Legislation to address the dumping of foreign steel and aluminum in the United States will come "soon," U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday.