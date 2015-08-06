FRANKFURT Aug 6 Germany's ThyssenKrupp
is investigating old cases of suspected bribery at its
former submarine joint venture Marine Force International,
business daily Handelsblatt reported.
The newspaper said it had seen thousands of pages of
internal documents that cast doubt on the methods used to secure
deals in Turkey, South Korea, Pakistan and Indonesia.
ThyssenKrupp declined to comment directly on the report but
said a review of the venture's activities by U.S. law firm
Debevoise & Plimpton in 2010/11 found no evidence or grounds for
suspicion of corruption.
It also said the law firm's report at the time prompted it
to review compliance rules at its marine business, adding it had
given a clear signal by exiting the venture in 2011 that it
wanted to make submarine sales transparent.
"ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems has made significant progress
in terms of compliance in recent years to reflect the specific
risks of this business area," ThyssenKrupp said in an e-mailed
statement.
ThyssenKrupp's Marine Systems unit made sales of 1.48
billion euros ($1.61 billion) last year. It builds naval
vessels, surface ships and submarines.
($1 = 0.9180 euros)
