MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - April 16
DUBAI, April 16 DUBAI, April 16 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
FRANKFURT Oct 28 German steelmaker ThyssenKrupp said on Monday it picked Deutsche Telekom's Chief Executive Rene Obermann to be a member of its supervisory board.
Obermann, who will step down as Deutsche Telekom CEO at the end of the year, will replace ThyssenKrupp board member Beatrice Weder di Mauro, who will resign as of Oct. 31. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)
DUBAI, April 16 DUBAI, April 16 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HONG KONG/SAN FRANCISCO, April 16 Documents and computer files released by hackers provide a blueprint for how the U.S. National Security Agency likely used weaknesses in commercially available software to gain access to the global system for transferring money between banks, a review of the data showed.