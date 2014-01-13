FRANKFURT Jan 13 German steelmaker Thyssenkrupp will merge three units that develop production plants for industrial customers to seek faster growth in the market, it said on Monday.

ThyssenKrupp units Uhde, Polysius and Foerdertechnik will be folded into the ThyssenKrupp Industrial Solutions division.

The move will "increase our impact particularly in the growth regions and enable us to carry out projects worldwide on a whole new scale," the group said in a statement, adding that the new division's aim was to grow faster than the overall market. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)