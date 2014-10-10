* Gessner steps down as North America CEO
FRANKFURT, Oct 10 ThyssenKrupp said
Torsten Gessner stepped down as chief executive of its North
America business on Friday and would be replaced by Patrick Bass
of its Elevator unit.
Bass, currently in charge of research and development at
ThyssenKrupp Elevator in Germany, will take over as CEO North
America on Jan. 1, 2015, the company said, with North America
General Counsel Kevin Backus taking over in the interim.
Thyssen did not say why the management change was taking
place and did not immediately return a call for comment.
ThyssenKrupp tried for more than a year and a half to sell
its loss-making Steel Americas unit before settling for a sale
of its U.S. plant last year.
North America is the most important foreign market for
German industrial group ThyssenKrupp, even after the plant sale.
The region made revenues of 8.3 billion euros ($10.52 billion)
in fiscal year 2012/13, a fifth of the group's total.
Shares in ThyssenKrupp extended losses to trade down 4.2
percent at 18.15 euros by 1002 GMT.
(1 US dollar = 0.7893 euro)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan and
Victoria Bryan)