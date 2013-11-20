By Maria Sheahan and Arno Schuetze
FRANKFURT Nov 20 Germany's ThyssenKrupp
said it was nearing a long-awaited sale of its U.S.
steel plant and had reached an agreement to settle a cartel
lawsuit, clearing the way for it to raise much-needed capital.
Shares in Germany's biggest steelmaker fell 2.1 percent,
however, as it became clear that the deal would not also include
the company's loss-making Brazilian factory.
ThyssenKrupp has been trying for more than a year and a half
to find a buyer for Steel Americas - comprised of the U.S.
factory in Calvert, Alabama and steel mill CSA in Brazil - which
has drained cash from the company for the past few years.
Three people familiar with the matter told Reuters that
ThyssenKrupp was in exclusive talks to sell Calvert to a
consortium of ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel &
Sumitomo Metal, the world's two biggest steelmakers.
One of the sources said the bidders were likely to pay $1.5
billion for Calvert, a third of the 3.3 billion euro ($4.5
billion) valuation of Steel Americas in ThyssenKrupp's books.
"They are close to a solution. An agreement is possible in
the next week or two," one of the people told Reuters.
ThyssenKrupp said late on Tuesday it was pushing back the
publication of its financial results - which are expected to
show a third straight annual loss - to Dec. 2 from Nov. 21 due
to the talks entering the final stages, raising hopes that a
deal will be announced by then.
ThyssenKrupp said the talks included a long-term supply
contract for CSA to "secure the value of the Brazilian steel
mill", but many questions remained unanswered for now.
It is not clear how much any buyer will pay for the Calvert
plant or how much of CSA's output it will agree to purchase.
The Wall Street Journal Deutschland reported last month that
ThyssenKrupp could seek a partner to set up steel processing in
Brazil to take excess slabs produced by CSA.
ThyssenKrupp has not yet clarified whether its announcement
means it will remain a long-term investor in CSA, which is
part-owned by Brazil-based iron ore miner Vale.
"Ultimately for the 'end game' we need to hear ongoing
strategic thinking from management," Credit Suisse analyst
Michael Shillaker said.
Shares in ThyssenKrupp were down 2.1 percent at 19.00 euros
by 1336 GMT, making it the biggest decliner on Germany's
blue-chip DAX index, which was flat. ArcelorMittal was
0.9 percent higher at 12.60 euros.
ArcelorMittal, which has said any purchase would not
jeopardise its debt reduction target, reiterated its interest in
Calvert, while Nippon Steel declined to comment.
LINGERING PROBLEMS
Early on Wednesday, ThyssenKrupp also said it had agreed in
principle to pay German railway Deutsche Bahn damages for its
role in a rail cartel, and that existing provisions in its
accounts should cover the cost.
Finding a solution to its problems in the Americas and
settling the cartel issue would give a major boost to
ThyssenKrupp Chief Executive Heinrich Hiesinger.
Hiesinger has been trying to shift ThyssenKrupp away from
the volatile steel business into higher-margin products and
services such as elevators, submarines and factory components.
But he has fought an uphill battle since taking over in 2011
as the company was hit by scandals, while finances at the
industrial conglomerate, a symbol of Germany's industrial
prowess, steadily deteriorated.
ThyssenKrupp shares trade at 16.8 times its estimated
12-month forward earnings, according to Thomson Reuters
StarMine, a discount to ArcelorMittal's 26.1 times due to the
investor uncertainty over Steel Americas and ThyssenKrupp's
finances.
A fall in its equity capital caused ThyssenKrupp's gearing -
the ratio of its debt to equity - to jump to 185.7 percent at
the end of June from 148.2 percent three months earlier.
ArcelorMittal's gearing was 34 percent at the end of September.
ThyssenKrupp had to ask banks to waive loan covenants this
year to avoid losing a major credit line and said it would not
rule out a capital increase once Steel Americas and unresolved
compliance issues had been dealt with.
Three bankers familiar with the matter told Reuters that
ThyssenKrupp was already stepping up preparations to increase
its capital by 10 percent. One of them said ThyssenKrupp should
be able to sell the new shares at a small discount of around 5
percent.
DILEMMA
While low power prices are boosting manufacturing in the
United states, ThyssenKrupp's American ambitions have suffered
as it underestimated the cost of supplying the Alabama plant
with steel slabs from Brazil, blaming operational problems, an
appreciation of Brazil's real currency and rising labour costs.
Analysts see a partial sale of Steel Americas as better than
no sale at all but would be disappointed if CSA, of which
ThyssenKrupp owns 73 percent, remained on the company's books.
Steel Americas generated an operating loss of 944 million
euros in the first nine months of ThyssenKrupp's financial year
that ended on Sept. 30, but the company has not said how much of
that loss came from Brazil and how much from Calvert.
"The news is a clear setback for those who hoped for a clear
cut solution in the Steel Americas dilemma," Equinet analyst
Stefan Freudenreich said, cutting his recommendation on
ThyssenKrupp's stock to "reduce" from "hold".
For ArcelorMittal, buying the Calvert plant would make
sense, analysts say, as it could supply it with steel slabs from
its rolling mill in Mexico, with lower transport costs than
those incurred by ThyssenKrupp for shipments from Brazil.
ArcelorMittal could put the Mexican mill in a joint venture
with Nippon Steel, thereby lowering the amount of cash it has to
contribute in a joint deal to buy the Calvert plant.
Meanwhile, Nippon Steel has been stepping up global
expansion and said it would consider adding facilities in North
America, Indonesia and India, areas where Japanese automakers
are accelerating their production.