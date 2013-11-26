FRANKFURT Nov 26 ThyssenKrupp will
sell its U.S. steel plant to a consortium of ArcelorMittal
and Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal in a deal
worth 200 billion yen ($1.97 billion), Japan's Nikkei newspaper
reported in its online edition on Tuesday, without citing
sources.
It added that the two buyers would split the purchase cost
evenly and would announce details in early December.
Three people familiar with the matter told Reuters last week
that Germany's ThyssenKrupp was in exclusive talks to sell the
plant to ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, the world's two biggest
steelmakers.
One of the sources said at the time the bidders were likely
to pay $1.5 billion.
A Thyssen spokesman declined to comment, pointing only to
the group's Nov. 19 statement that it was in exclusive
negotiations on the potential sale of the U.S. steel plant in
Calvert, Alabama.
ArcelorMittal referred to a statement on Nov. 7, in which
the group said it was interested in the plant, but gave no
further comment.
Nippon Steel was not immediately available for comment
outside regular business hours.
ThyssenKrupp has been trying for more than a year and a half
to find a buyer for its Steel Americas unit - comprised of the
U.S. factory in Calvert, Alabama and steel mill CSA in Brazil -
which has drained cash from the company for the past few years.