FRANKFURT, March 12 German steelmaker
ThyssenKrupp has attracted interest from peer Aperam
as well as buyout groups Gores Group and
Lindsay Goldberg for its high-performance alloy unit VDM, as it
renews efforts to draw a line under an ill-fated venture,
sources said.
The parties are expected to hand in bids for the unit by
early next week, two people familiar with the matter said on
Thursday, although there is no structured sales process and a
months-long market test may continue.
ThyssenKrupp and Lindsay Goldberg declined to comment, while
the Gores Group and Aperam did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze, Tom Kaeckenhoff and Georgina
Prodhan; Editing by Jonathan Gould)