GRAINS-Soybeans fall from three-week high on USDA planting report

SYDNEY, April 25 U.S. soybeans fell on Tuesday, retreating from a three-week high touched in the previous session after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) pegged the pace of planting ahead of market expectations. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active Chicago Board Of Trade March soybeans fell 0.2 percent to $9.69-1/2 a bushel, having firmed 1.1 percent on Monday when prices hit a high of $9.72-1/2 a bushel - the highest since March 29. * The most active c