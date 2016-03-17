March 17 Longtime Wall Street strategist Diane
Garnick has joined TIAA as chief income strategist, according to
an email from Garnick earlier this week.
She will be responsible for strategy and development for
TIAA's income solutions. TIAA, which stands for Teachers
Insurance and Annuity Association, is a leading retirement
provider for people in the education, not-for-profit, healthcare
and government fields. It collectively manages $854 billion in
assets.
Garnick was previously chief investment strategist at
Invesco and State Street Global Advisors and founder and
chief executive officer of asset management firm Clear
Alternatives, which is now closed.
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)