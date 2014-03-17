March 17 Tian Di Science & Technology Co Ltd

* Says 2013 net profit down 24.9 percent y/y at 852.7 million yuan ($138.65 million)

* Says profit decreases as coal market downturn led to lower sales of mining equipment

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/rup67v

