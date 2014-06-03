HONG KONG, June 3 China's Tianhe Chemicals Group
Ltd is seeking to raise between $636 million and
$818 million in an Hong Kong initial public offering, according
to a term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters on Tuesday.
Tianhe Chemicals is offering shares between HK$1.75 and
HK$2.25 each, with 72.5 percent of the offer consisting of new
shares and the rest being sold by existing shareholders.
The company, which makes lubricating oil additives and
special fluorides, had planned to list in London in 2011 but
changed its plans as it believes Hong Kong has a bigger pool of
investors for Chinese companies, according to IFR, a Thomson
Reuters publication.
(Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)