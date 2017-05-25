* Tianhe says seeking legal advice regarding its rights
HONG KONG, May 25 Hong Kong's securities
regulator on Thursday ordered a trading halt in all shares of
Tianhe Chemicals Group Ltd, without giving further
details.
The move comes despite shares in the specialty chemical
producer not having traded since early 2015, when Tianhe
requested a halt.
Last month, Tianhe said media reports claiming financial
irregularities had been uncovered at the company and that the
Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) had directed a trading
halt of the stock were "factually incorrect and misleading".
Tianhe said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange
it was seeking legal advice regarding its rights and how to
address the SFC's concerns. It did not elaborate. The SFC
declined to comment.
The SFC can issue so-called Rule 8 directions under Hong
Kong's listing rules "on grounds that the market is misinformed,
disorderly or unfair".
Tianhe requested a trading halt in its shares in March 2015
due to a delay in the publication of its 2014 annual results and
the company launched an investigation into audit issues at the
time. Its shares had remained suspended since then.
Previous SFC trading halt orders include China Huishan Dairy
Holding Co Ltd and Hanergy Thin Film Power Group
, which the regulator investigated after its shares
mysteriously tumbled 50 percent in a matter of minutes.
