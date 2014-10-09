* Share price plunges nearly 50 pct after one-month halt
* Tianhe CEO says he has started buying back shares
* Other shareholders considering share buy back
* Tianhe considering suing Anonymous Analytics
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, Oct 9 Shares of China's
Tianhe Chemicals Group plunged nearly 50 percent to a
record low on Thursday following a month-long suspension called
in response to a stock researcher's allegations that the Hong
Kong-listed firm had cooked its books.
Investors wiped more than HK$27 billion ($3.1 billion) off
the value of the maker of lubricating oil additives and special
fluorides, which counts Morgan Stanley's Asia private
equity arm as its biggest institutional investor.
"I believe that the truth is the truth. I also believe that
the market will treat the company's stock price fairly," Tianhe
chief executive Wei Xuan told Reuters on the sidelines of a news
conference in Hong Kong.
"Even though the stock price fell so much today, we believe
that with the future development of the company, the results
will help bring the stock price back to a reasonable valuation."
While allegations of fraud have dogged mainland Chinese
companies, it is unusual for leading Hong Kong-listed Chinese
companies to be targeted by short sellers or research firms.
Researcher group Anonymous Analytics accused Tianhe of
overstating profits in its initial public offering prospectus
ahead of its Hong Kong listing in June, sending shares down 5
percent on Sept. 2, before trading was suspended at the
company's request.
Tianhe's stocks tumbled to a record low of HK$1.22 on
Thursday, from HKD$2.31 on Sept. 2, as investors drew their own
conclusions about the true value of the firm's stock. At 0612
GMT, Tianhe's shares were trading at HK$1.45, down 37 percent.
"People are wary of the risk with Chinese companies. I think
people don't want to be involved with companies where there is
any inkling or doubt that there could be fraudulent activity,"
one Hong Kong-based analyst said, requesting anonymity because
he was not authorised to speak to the media.
"It's better right now to step away than to step in front of
a potential disaster that could or could not be happening."
"MINIMAL" IMPACT
Wei said he was buying back shares in Tianhe and other
controlling shareholders were considering doing the same, a
measure to prevent the share price from free falling.
He said there had been "minimal" business impact on the
company, which reported a 44.3 percent rise in quarterly profit
on Wednesday.
Unaudited gross profit was 1.22 billion yuan ($198.75
million) for the three months ended Sept. 30, with revenue up
36.7 percent to 1.86 billion yuan, the firm said.
Morgan Stanley, UBS and Bank of America Corp
led Tianhe's Hong Kong IPO in June, and Morgan Stanley's
Asia private equity arm still holds an estimated 8.6 percent of
Tianhe, valued at about $402 million at the current market
price.
The Morgan Stanley private equity unit invested $300 million
for a minority stake in Tianhe in 2012, its biggest equity
investment in Asia, after spending more than $2 million on due
diligence over three years, a source said last month.
In the past, Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia has bought
stock in shorted companies it has invested in, such as Yongye
International, a U.S.-listed Chinese company that suffered after
fraud allegations in 2012.
Wei said Tianhe had not ruled out suing Anonymous Analytics,
which the company accuses of using fake documents and a forged
signature in its research report.
Anonymous Analytics posted a statement on its website
refuting the chemical firm's claims, and cited new sources to
support its allegations.
(Reporting by Engen Tham in SHANGHAI, Stephen Aldred, Donny
Kwok, Meg Shen and Elzio Barreto in HONG KONG; Editing by
Kazunori Takada and Stephen Coates)