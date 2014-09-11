* Tianhe rebuts allegations of false statements
By Pete Sweeney and Stephen Aldred
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, Sept 11 Tianhe Chemicals
has denied allegations that it made false statements
in its initial public offering prospectus and said key investor
Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia (MSPEA) has given it full
support.
A report by Anonymous Analytics, which describes itself as a
"faction" of the hacker group Anonymous, accused the Chinese
chemicals company of conducting "one of the largest stock market
frauds ever conceived," based on analyses of different company
reports, tax statements, market analysis and visits to customers
mentioned in Tianhe filings.
It also accused Tianhe of giving its auditor Deloitte forged
documentation prior to its IPO in Hong Kong in June, an
allegation Tianhe denied in a statement on Wednesday.
Deloitte declined to comment when contacted by Reuters,
referring Reuters to Tianhe's statement.
Tianhe's share price fell 5 percent in just a few hours on
Sept 2, after the Anonymous report was published. Tianhe
management requested a trading halt, while Goldman Sachs and UBS
suspended their ratings on the stock.
The cost of borrowing shortable shares in Tianhe, which had
a market cap of just under $8 billion before the trading halt,
has risen since the freeze, indicating the report has gained
some market traction.
Tianhe said it "unequivocally denies and vigorously refutes
the groundless allegations in the report" but added that trading
in its shares will remain suspended while it addresses queries
from the Hong Kong stock exchange.
"Resumption of trading of the shares may only take place
when all relevant information has been provided to the stock
exchange and properly disclosed."
It also said that its e-mail system had been hacked.
"As a result, there is an imminent risk of leakage of such
communications which may result in further market rumours."
Tianhe said the Anonymous report contained falsified
information and a forged signature of the company's chairman.
Anonymous Analytics rejected Tianhe's report in an e-mailed
response to questions from Reuters.
"Despite having over a week to prepare, the main response
the company is left with are false accusations of forgery. This
further increases our confidence that the end is near for
Tianhe."
Anonymous said it had no knowledge of any hacking of
Tianhe's e-mail.
STAND RESOLUTELY
Tianhe's statement quoted Homer Sun, chief investment
officer and head of China for MSPEA and a non-executive director
at Tianhe, saying that MSPEA supports Tianhe.
"We stand resolutely behind Tianhe's world class management
team," the statement quoted Sun as saying. MSPEA confirmed the
authenticity of Sun's comments, but declined to comment further.
MSPEA has put more into Tianhe than any other single equity
investment in Asia, investing around $300 million in the
Liaoning-based chemicals manufacturer in 2012, while Morgan
Stanley's investment banking division sponsored its
IPO.
Tianhe's rebuttal also suggested that major investors would
buttress Tianhe's share price in case of shorting pressure.
"The controlling shareholders of the company would also
consider conducting on-market purchases of the shares in the
event of disorderly market trading of the shares."
That support, in the context of a wider stock market rally
in Hong Kong, could squeeze many short-sellers, regardless of
the accuracy of the allegations.
MSPEA declined comment on whether it would support the
stock, but it has previously acted to back an investment when
the company came under short-seller attack.
In 2011, at the height of a short-selling frenzy targeting
U.S.-listed China companies, MSPEA invested $50 million in
fertilizer company Yongye International, which had been accused
of fraud by short-sellers.
Yongye's stock subsequently soared around 40 percent in one
day. It then fell back, but the accusations faded. In July this
year, MSPEA was part of a consortium that bought out the
company.
Tianhe's rebuttal was a detailed line-by-line refutation of
Anonymous Analytics 67-page report, dealing in complex issues
involving taxation, different accounting standards, and the
market for Tianhe's flagship "anti-mar" product.
Reuters was unable to independently verify or disprove any
of the allegations. Due diligence experts who spoke to Reuters
were divided on how to interpret the significance of Anonymous's
allegations.
A source with knowledge of the matter previously told
Reuters that MSPEA spent over $2 million conducting due
diligence on Tianhe before investing.
