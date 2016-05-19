May 19 Tianjin Chasesun Pharmaceutical :

* Says it to pay cash dividend of 0.6 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 24 for 2015

* Says its shares will be traded ex-dividend on May 25 and the dividend will be paid on May 25

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/zrFM

