BRIEF-Everbright Securities says March net profit of company is RMB416 mln
* Revenue for March 2017 of co is RMB611.8 million Source (http://bit.ly/2omwiZs) Further company coverage:
Nov 12 Tianjin Guangyu Development Co Ltd
* Says plans private share placement to raise 12.48 billion yuan ($2.0 billion) to buy stakes of several Chinese companies
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/reg64v
* Says March net profit at 2.45 billion yuan ($355.02 million)