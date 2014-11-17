UPDATE 2-Qualcomm results beat help allay worries over Apple dispute
* Shares rise 2.4 pct aftermarket (Adds details, updates shares)
Nov 17 Tianjin Xinmao Science And Technology Co Ltd
* Says gets regulatory approval for its share private placement plan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1u0s3uo
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Shares rise 2.4 pct aftermarket (Adds details, updates shares)
SAN FRANCISCO, April 19 Tesla Inc and the former head of its Autopilot program have settled a lawsuit brought by the electric vehicle maker in January, the parties said on Wednesday, in a deal that prevents the former executive from recruiting Tesla employees for a year.