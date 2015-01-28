Jan 28 Xinjiang Tianshan Animal Husbandry Bio-engineering Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire farmland and related assets for about 122 million yuan ($19.53 million)

* Says trading of shares to resume on Jan 29

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1CLUe98; bit.ly/1HbzMCF

