BRIEF-JCR Pharmaceuticals initiates phase 1/2 clinical trial of jr-141 in hunter syndrome
Dec 25 Beijing Tiantan Biological Products Corp Ltd
* Says its hepatitis B vaccine's production process satisfies government requirements after media reports on infants dying following innoculation of a hepatits B vaccine
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/deq65v
* Says it will buy dental equipments lending business from a Tokyo-based firm Neo-x, for 32.9 million yen
* Joh. Berenberg, gossler & co. Kg ("Berenberg") has placed approximately 1.33 million ordinary shares