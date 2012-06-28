BRIEF-SciClone Pharmaceuticals to be acquired by Consortium Led by GL Capital
* Sciclone Pharmaceuticals Inc says deal for $11.18 per share Sciclone enters into definitive merger agreement to be acquired by consortium led by GL capital
June 28 Business software maker Tibco Software Inc posted a higher quarterly profit on increased license revenue.
Net income for the second quarter was $26.5 million, or 16 cents per share, compared with $ 21 million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 14 percent to $247.4 million.
Tibco shares closed at $26.83 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.
* Inovio begins phase 3 clinical trial of VGX-3100 for the treatment of HPV-related cervical pre-cancer