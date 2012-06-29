(Corrects paragraph 8 in June 28 story to remove reference to
the company being spun off from Reuters)
* Sees Q3 adj EPS $0.25-$0.27 v est $0.27
* Sees Q3 rev $255 mln-$265 mln vs est $260.6
* Q2 rev up 14 pct to $247.4 mln vs est $244.9 mln
* Shares down 1 percent after-market
June 28 Tibco Software Inc has removed
its U.S. head of sales, Robin Gilthorpe, as the software maker
reorganizes its business in its biggest market.
"I was not happy with the way we were executing for the last
three or four quarters," Chief Executive Vivek Ranadivé said on
a conference call with analysts.
"We felt that execution in other geographies like Europe and
Asia was very strong. I felt we were leaving too much money on
the table."
Sales at Tibco's Americas business grew 13 percent in the
second quarter, compared with a 22 percent growth in Europe and
27 percent in Asia. The Americas accounted for more than half of
the company's overall sales in 2011.
The company, which makes software that helps manage data
flow, said its regional sales vice presidents in the Americas
would now report directly to Murat Sonmez, Tibco's Executive VP
of Global Sales.
Tibco was not immediately available to confirm Gilthorpe's
removal.
MIXED RESULTS
The company's quarterly results beat analysts' estimates, as
revenue from new licenses jumped, but it forecast third-quarter
earnings mostly below expectations.
Tibco, a former unit of Reuters that was taken public in
1999, expects adjusted earnings of 25 cents to 27 cents per
share, and revenue of $255 million to $265 million for the third
quarter.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 27 cents per
share on revenue of $260.63 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Second-quarter net income rose to $26.5 million, or 16 cents
per share, from $21 million, or 12 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Excluding items, it earned 26 cents per share.
Tibco, which competes with Progress Software Corp
and bigger vendor Oracle, said revenue rose 14 percent
to $247.4 million.
Revenue from licenses grew 13 percent to $92.6 million.
In 2011, licenses fess contributed 41 percent to Tibco's net
revenue.
Analysts were expecting earnings of 23 cents per share on
revenue of $244.9 million.
Oracle set the tone for business software makers last week
when it reported a stronger-than-expected quarterly profit,
releasing the results three days ahead of schedule after news of
the pending departure of a senior sales executive fueled
concerns that business was stagnating.
Tibco shares were down marginally at $26.50 in after-market
trading. They closed at $26.83 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)