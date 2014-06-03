* Expects 2nd-qtr adj profit/share $0.12-$0.13 vs est $0.21
* Expects revenue $250-$252 mln vs est $267.5 mln
* Says Spotfire sales were less than anticipated
* Shares fall about 15 pct after the bell
(Adds share movement, customers)
June 3 Tibco Software Inc estimated a
much lower-than-expected profit for the second quarter, hurt by
disappointing sales of its software, Spotfire.
The business software maker's shares fell about 15 percent
in after-hours trading.
Tibco, whose customers include Delta Air Lines Inc,
FedEx Corp and Merck & Co Inc, estimated
adjusted earnings of 12-13 cents per share for the quarter ended
June 1.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 21 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company said it expects revenue of $250-$252 million,
below the average analyst estimate of $267.5 million.
Tibco in March forecast adjusted earnings of 20-22 cents per
share on revenue of $263-$271 million.
The company will report results for the quarter on June 19.
Tibco's shares were at $17.75 in extended trading after
closing at $20.79 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday.
(Reporting By Sampad Patnaik in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian and Maju Samuel)