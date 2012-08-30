(Repeats item that ran late on Wednesday)
By John Chalmers and Frank Jack Daniel
DHARAMSALA, India Aug 29 There are encouraging
signs that attitudes towards Tibet are shifting in China, the
Dalai Lama said on Wednesday, adding that the exiled Tibetan
leadership is ready for fresh talks on his homeland if there was
a genuine change of heart in Beijing.
The spiritual leader said in an interview that it was too
early to tell if China's next president - who is almost certain
to be Xi Jinping after a Communist Party Congress later this
year - would adopt a new stance that could break decades of
deadlock over Tibet. But he was reassured by what he had heard.
"I can't say for definite, but according to many Chinese
friends, they say the new, coming leadership seems more
lenient," the Dalai Lama, 77, told Reuters in his audience room
in the Indian Himalayan foothills town of Dharamsala.
"If their side ... for their own interest are thinking more
realistically we are ready for full cooperation with them."
His comments were more upbeat than just a few weeks ago when
he declared that resuming formal negotiations - frozen since
2010 - was futile unless China brought a more realistic attitude
to the table and that it was useless trying to convince China
that he was not seeking full independence for Tibet.
The Nobel peace laureate said there had been a stream of
visitors to Dharamsala from China, among them people who told
him they had connections with senior Communist Party leaders.
"We don't know who is who ... everything is a state secret,
so it is difficult to say," he said, but added that some
officials in China now appeared to agree with intellectuals that
a new approach to Tibet is needed.
"These are very, very encouraging signs," he said.
"No formal talks, but there are sort of signs among the
Chinese officials or top leaders."
China has ruled Tibet since 1950, when Communist troops
marched in and announced its "peaceful liberation".
The Dalai Lama, who fled to India in 1959 following a failed
uprising, has accused China of "cultural genocide". Beijing
considers him a separatist and does not trust his insistence
that he only wants greater autonomy for his Himalayan homeland.
"FORCE HAS FAILED"
A spate of self-immolations in China in protest over its
rule in Tibet has heightened tension in recent months.
As the number who have set themselves on fire topped 50 this
week, Indian-based rights groups said there had been a massive
security clampdown in Tibet and Tibetan areas of China, and in
some instances protesters were beaten even as they were ablaze.
The Dalai Lama has refrained from calling for a halt to the
self-immolations.
"I will not give encouragement to these acts, these drastic
actions, but it is understandable and indeed very, very sad," he
said. "Now the Chinese government, they should investigate what
are the real causes. They can easily blame me or some Tibetans
but that won't help solve the problem."
In June, two of the Dalai Lama's envoys to negotiations with
China resigned over what they said was a deteriorating situation
inside Tibet and Beijing's lack of a positive response to
Tibetan proposals for genuine autonomy.
Asked if he thought that with a change of leadership ahead
in China there was now a better prospect for resuming talks
soon, the Dalai Lama said it was difficult to say and it could
take six to 12 months after Xi becomes president before any
shift becomes apparent.
In the early 1950s, the Dalai Lama knew Xi's father, Xi
Zhongxun, one of the most liberal leaders of the Chinese
revolution, who was known to have had a less hardline approach
to Tibet.
The Dalai Lama said he was sure China would, sooner or
later, realise that "using force for 60 years completely failed"
and its revolutionary leader Mao Zedong's idea that power came
from the barrel of a gun was "outdated".
Earlier this year, the Dalai Lama said he had information
suggesting Chinese women spies had been trained to attack him
with a slow acting poison. Asked about his safety by Reuters on
Wednesday, he said he knew of no more plots but that his
security detail frequently encountered Tibetans who confessed to
being paid by China to spy on him.
"Sometimes these agents are a good source of information,
these Tibetans receive some sort of salary or something, and
they tell us everything," he said.
Apparently in good health, the spiritual leader said he was
looking forward to another 10, 15 or 20 years of life, and joked
that China seemed more interested in who would be reincarnated
as the next Dalai Lama after his death than he was himself.
