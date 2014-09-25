BRIEF-Wuxi Lead Intelligent Equipment signs sales contracts with Gree Electric Appliances' unit
* Says it signs sales contracts worth 1.1 billion yuan ($159.72 million) with Gree Electric Appliances Inc of Zhuhai's unit
Sept 25 Tibet Tourism Co Ltd
* Says shares to halt trading from Sept 26 pending announcement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1mYwBVK
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says it signs sales contracts worth 1.1 billion yuan ($159.72 million) with Gree Electric Appliances Inc of Zhuhai's unit
* CEO sees China 2017 sales up to 18,000 cars vs 12,250 in 2016