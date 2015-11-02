COPENHAGEN Nov 2 A planned merger between
European meat product group Danish Crown and smaller
Danish rival Tican was blocked by competition authorities on
Monday after a seven-month review, Danish Crown said in a
statement.
Danish Crown CEO Kjeld Johannsen said the companies had
consulted the authority on what it would take for the merger to
go through, but it had not satisfied the regulator's
requirements.
Both companies are co-owned by farmers and slaughter almost
24 million pigs between them a year.
They announced the deal as a merger in February. Danish
Crown is the larger company, with annual revenues of 58 billion
Danish crowns ($8.6 billion), ten times those of
Tican.
Danish online media outlet Finans wrote that German food
company Tonnies could now try to buy Tican.
Tican supplies Kirsty's premade food and Direct bacon brands
mainly to UK markets, including Sainsbury's stores and
Walmart's Asda shops.
($1 = 6.7636 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Alexander Tange; Editing by Keith Weir)