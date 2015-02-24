COPENHAGEN Feb 24 European meat products group
Danish Crown is to buy Tican, securing the future of its smaller
rival which has been looking for a buyer for the past year.
Both companies are co-owned by farmers and are not listed on
stock exchanges. They announced the deal as a merger on Tuesday,
but Danish Crown is the larger company, with revenues of 58
billion Danish crowns ($8.8 billion), ten times that of Tican.
"We have found a model that ... secures a future for Tican,"
Tican Chairman Jens Jorgen Henriksen said. He said it would also
ensure that their owners, Danish farmers, could continue to
contribute to value creation in the Danish food industry.
They gave no financial details on the deal.
Danish farmers and meat producing firms have been hit by a
Russian ban on European produce imposed last summer as well as
an earlier Russian ban on pork imports on health grounds.
Pig farmers and milk producers have had to deal with falling
prices partly due to the Russian ban on European foods.
Danish banks have started to feel the impact in the form of
bad loan charges. Jyske Bank on Tuesday warned that 1,700
farmers in Denmark were in serious financial trouble.
Danish Crown and Tican slaughter almost 24 million pigs a
year and employ more than 28,000 workers worldwide. Both
companies generate most of their revenue outside Denmark and
Britain is one of their most important markets.
Tican supplies Kirsty's premade food and Direct bacon to
mainly UK markets, including Sainsbury's stores and
Walmart's Asda shops.
The merger needs approval from the Danish competition
authorities, which will take several months.
($1 = 6.5909 Danish crowns)
(Reporting By Alexander Tange; editing by Sabina Zawadzki and
Jane Merriman)