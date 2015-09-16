Goldman "best positioned" if Glass-Steagall Act returns-Blankfein to CNBC
May 9 Goldman Sachs Group Inc is best positioned if the Glass-Steagall Act returns, Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein said in an interview to CNBC on Tuesday.
Sept 16 TPG Specialty Lending Inc has offered to buy TICC Capital Corp in an all-stock deal valued at $525 million.
The deal values each TICC share at $7.50, representing a premium of about 20 percent to TICC's closing stock price on Sept. 15, said TPG Specialty Lending, the direct credit investment arm of investment firm TPG. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
May 9 Goldman Sachs Group Inc is best positioned if the Glass-Steagall Act returns, Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein said in an interview to CNBC on Tuesday.
May 9 Prudential Financial Inc shareholders on Tuesday approved the company's compensation for executives and sided with directors in rejecting a proposal that would require an independent board chairman.