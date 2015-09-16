Sept 16 TPG Specialty Lending Inc has offered to buy TICC Capital Corp in an all-stock deal valued at $525 million.

The deal values each TICC share at $7.50, representing a premium of about 20 percent to TICC's closing stock price on Sept. 15, said TPG Specialty Lending, the direct credit investment arm of investment firm TPG. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)