Feb 5 Online discount coupon provider Groupon
Inc is in talks to sell a majority stake in its South
Korean mobile e-commerce company, Ticket Monster Inc, the Wall
Street Journal reported, citing people with knowledge of the
matter.
Groupon, which bought Ticket Monster for $260 million in
November 2013, has discussed a valuation of about $1 billion for
South Korea's second-largest mobile e-commerce company, the
people said. (on.wsj.com/1I86SE5)
The deal could include a partnership under which Ticket
Monster founder and Chief Executive Daniel Shin would continue
to run the company with private-equity backing, the report said.
A deal could be completed by the end of March, it added.
Groupon's shares were up 4.7 percent in premarket trading on
Thursday. Up to Wednesday's close the company's stock had fallen
more than 30 percent in the past 12 months.
Groupon could not be reached for comment.
Ticket Monster, whose biggest competitor is Coupang, has
reported losses for the past four years and has been seeking
investors.
(Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)