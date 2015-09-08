BANGKOK, Sept 8 Thai factory and warehouse
developer Ticon Industrial Connection PCL said on
Tuesday it planned to list a real-estate investment trust (REIT)
worth up to 3.3 billion baht ($91 million) in the fourth
quarter.
Ticon expects to transfer assets to the REIT, which should
help the company to book revenue from the asset sale in the
fourth quarter, Samart Rusmeerojwong, head of investor
relations, told investors.
"We are seeking approval from related agencies and expect
the process to be completed in the fourth quarter," he said.
The company reported a net loss of 30 million baht in the
second quarter when its factory occupancy rate dropped to 49
percent as some clients cancelled rental contracts due to weak
demand and sluggish economic growth.
Some of its clients in the auto sector also delayed start-up
of factories after declines in domestic auto sales, managing
director Virapan Pulges said.
This year, Ticon aimed for new rental space of 50,000 sq m
of factories and 250,000 sq m of warehouses. In the first seven
months of 2015, the company had rented 17,400 sq m of factories
and 140,162 sq m warehouses, Samart said.
Ticon was in talks with clients to rent factories of about
120,000 sq. m., of which 38 percent in auto sector, 12 percent
from electronics and 8 percent from food sector, he said adding
that a majority of its clients were Japanese investors.
The company planned to sell land worth 260 million baht in
the fourth quarter and sell some assets to its property fund to
help boost revenue and repay debt, Samart said.
($1 = 36.1900 baht)
