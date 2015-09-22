DUBAI, Sept 22 Indebted Kuwaiti financial firm
Investment Dar is seeking court approval to help
close a 813 million dinar ($2.7 billion) debt restructuring,
according to an official document seen by Reuters.
The new plan, called Dasman, is designed to overcome
minority creditor dissent to earlier proposals by asking
Kuwait's Court of Appeal to impose the deal on all creditors.
The plan involves transferring Investment Dar's assets, and the
management of their disposal, directly to creditors.
It is the latest effort by the company, which holds assets
in sectors including finance and property, to pay off creditors
after becoming indebted during the financial crisis.
The company was reorganised under Kuwait's Financial
Stability Law, which was introduced in 2009 to assist corporate
debt negotiations in the absence of effective insolvency rules.
After signing a deal in 2011 covering about 1 billion
dinars, it paid off some creditors. Others took up a
settlement-in-kind offer swapping debt for a share in a pool of
assets, which included its stake in luxury carmaker Aston
Martin.
But a subsequent debt-for-assets offer tabled last year was
rejected by a minority of creditors. They included Kuwait
Finance House, the Gulf state's largest sharia-compliant bank by
assets, and the holder of about six percent of the debt that
Investment Dar is seeking to restructure.
"What's different about this implementation process is that
like the previous Financial Stability Law plan, no agreement
from creditors is formally necessary as the court will impose
the deal if the court supports the plan," Arun Reddy, director
at Houlihan Lokey, an adviser to Investment Dar, told Reuters.
About 60 percent of creditors have voiced support for the
new plan, said Investment Dar.
Under the earlier debt-for-assets proposal, creditors would
have got shares in a holding company controlling a vehicle that
owned Investment Dar's 35 to 40 assets. The new plan instead
gives creditors direct control of the asset owning vehicle,
shedding any legal links to Investment Dar.
"The assets will achieve a higher value in a creditor owned
and controlled vehicle and the asset owning company will not be
viewed as a distressed seller," said Reddy.
Investment Dar continued to defend legal action from a
minority of creditors not supportive of the plan and who were
pursuing claims against the company independently. It did not
say which companies they were.
Kuwait's Supreme Court on June 17 rejected an appeal by
Investment Dar against an earlier ruling to lift protection it
had against legal action by creditors.
($1 = 0.3018 Kuwaiti dinars)
(Reporting by Tom Arnold; editing by David Clarke)