* Says no charters in Angola till JV talks with Sonangol
resolved
* Co shares down 5 pct
March 12 Offshore vessels provider
Tidewater Inc said Sonatide, its partnership with
Angola's state oil company, will not take up new charters or
extend existing ones in the country until the two parties
resolve ongoing joint venture talks.
Tidewater said its venture agreement with Angola's Sonangol
expires on March 31, but Sonangol has put forth additional and
modified terms to the partnership contract.
Tidewater said it responded to the new terms, which are
being reviewed by Sonangol.
The companies have extended the original joint venture
agreement for Sonatide several times, but Tidewater said it
could move its vessels out of Angola, if necessary.
"Given these unexpected developments, the company has begun
the process of evaluating the potential movement of its vessels
currently dedicated to work in Angola to other markets," New
Orleans-based Tidewater said in a statement.
In the quarter ended December 31, Tidewater's Angolan
operations generated about a fourth of its vessel revenue.
Tidewater shares, which have gained 17 percent so far this
year, were down 5 percent at $55.86 on Monday on the New York
Stock Exchange.