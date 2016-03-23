March 23 The former chief executive of TierOne
Bank, a publicly traded Nebraska lender that failed in June
2010, was sentenced on Wednesday to 11 years in prison for
fraudulently concealing loan and real estate losses during and
after the financial crisis.
Gilbert Lundstrom, 74, was also ordered by U.S. District
Judge John Gerrard in Lincoln, Nebraska to pay a $1.2 million
fine, the U.S. Department of Justice said.
Lundstrom is among only a handful of U.S. bank chief
executives to be convicted at trial for defrauding investors and
regulators shortly before, during or after the financial crisis.
A federal jury in Lincoln had last Nov. 6 found him guilty
on 12 of the 13 counts he faced, including securities fraud,
wire fraud and conspiracy.
Daniel Collins, a lawyer for Lundstrom, did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
TierOne had about $2.8 billion of assets and 69 branches
when the Lincoln-based lender was closed on June 4, 2010, ending
roughly a century in business.
Prosecutors said Lundstrom and other senior officers hid
more than $100 million of losses from investors and regulators,
after the bank had boosted exposure beyond its home base to
riskier areas such as Las Vegas commercial real estate.
A U.S. Treasury Department watchdog also said Lundstrom
misled investors at TierOne's 2009 annual meeting about the
bank's health, and whether the bank had applied for federal
bailout money.
James Laphen and Don Langford, respectively once TierOne's
chief operating officer and chief credit officer, have pleaded
guilty to charges and would be sentenced on Thursday, the
Justice Department said.
The defendants "recklessly gambled with bank assets and lied
to shareholders and government regulators, and through their
actions drove a respected regional bank into the ground,"
Assistant Attorney General Leslie Caldwell of the Justice
Department's criminal division said in a statement. "They have
now been held accountable."
The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp was appointed TierOne's
receiver. Great Western Bancorp Inc of Sioux Falls,
South Dakota assumed most of the bank's deposits.
The case is U.S. v. Lundstrom, U.S. District Court, District
of Nebraska, No. 14-cr-03136.
